Report: 'Whole of society' effort must fight misinformation

By DAVID KLEPPER
 5 days ago

Misinformation is jeopardizing efforts to solve some of humanity's greatest challenges, be it climate change, COVID-19 or political polarization, according to a new report from the...

CBS Chicago

Clean Speech Illinois Program Seeks To Teach Civil Discourse In A Time Of Polarization; ‘Our Whole Society Is At Stake’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are just a few weeks away, and some fear that a nice Thanksgiving meal could get ugly if a serving of politics is on the menu. Masks, vaccines, elections; just three topics that easily can add unwanted drama to the dinner table. Morning Insider Jim Williams tells us about one program that shows you how to keep your festive meal friendly. They’re still in grade school, yet a group of pre-teens at Arie Crown Hebrew Day School are already taking  some wise words to heart. “It shows us how our words are really important, and how they impact people for...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Biden boosts crime fighting efforts on Native American lands

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered several Cabinet departments to work together to combat human trafficking and crime on Native American lands, where violent crime rates are more than double the national average. Biden spoke Monday at a White House summit on tribal nations. He is also asking the Justice, Homeland Security and Interior departments to work to strengthen participation in Amber Alert programs and national training programs for federal agents, and appoint a liaison who can speak with family members and to advocates. The administration also announced plans to pursue a 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling in Chaco Canyon, an ancient Native American heritage site in northwestern New Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Misinformation#Covid 19#The Aspen Institute
dancingastronaut.com

Massive Attack launch plan to help fight climate change misinformation

Massive Attack‘s 3D (real name Robert Del Naja) is teaming up with Eco-Bot.Net to launch an AI system designed to fight climate change misinformation spread on social media. The producer sat down with Creative Review to share more information about the new AI system. The service aims to find content...
TECHNOLOGY
ktwb.com

Australia calls for global action to fight online misinformation

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Friday called for governments around the world to agree on “rules of the road” to fight the spread of misinformation and state-backed disinformation online. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said blocs like the Quad group – the United States, India, Japan and Australia – and global...
INDIA
IFLScience

Direct Confrontation May Be The Best Way To Fight Health Misinformation

An experiment in debunking misinformation about typhoid could provide lessons for fighting false claims about other diseases. It also cuts against some common recommendations on tackling falsehoods on any topic. Typhoid, a bacterial infection that was once a major killer worldwide, is now typically rare – but infects around 15,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
