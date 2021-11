MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On the 40th anniversary of the bottle deposit in the state, there is an effort to double it. It is still just 5 cents that consumers pay on some bottles, money they get back if and when they return it for recycling. But as CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, it’s just not working anymore. A nickel per bottle. It has been the same since 1982. But our decades after New York introduced the bottle deposit, is 5 cents still an incentive to get consumers to recycle? “I do it for the environment. That’s more important than just the money,” one...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO