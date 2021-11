CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's casinos experienced a revenue bump in October after the state's COVID-19 cases dropped last month, officials said. Lottery Director John Myers told the Charleston Gazette-Mail the increased business must have been caused by the drop in cases after a record spike in September. The state’s COVID-19 cases surged to an all-time high in September, with a record number 2,320 of new cases on Sept. 17.

