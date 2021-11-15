ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Hanging Lake Gets Hefty Donation From Glenwood Springs In Restoration Effort

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hanging Lake is getting some extra help in its recovery after this summer’s mudslides damaged the popular tourist destination. The City of Glenwood Springs is donating $50,000 to...

