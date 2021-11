DNA study concludes that only the greenback cutthroat trout in Bear Creek (Colorado) closely matched DNA of museum specimens. The “Riffles & Runs” column of the Feb-Mar 2013 issue described a new DNA study published by Drs. Jessica Metcalf and Andrew Martin. Their study compared DNA samples taken from museum specimens of greenback trout to DNA from extant cutthroat trout populations across Colorado. They concluded that only the greenbacks in Bear Creek closely matched the DNA of the museum specimens. All the other “greenbacks” they sampled were genetically much closer to Colorado River cutthroat trout. The following is a rebuttal of sorts from painter and author James Prosek, who says “the word species—in the way it is used in public, conservationist, and even scientific circles—is insufficient to communicate biological reality.” It is an excerpt from the revised and updated Trout of the World (Abrams, 2013).

