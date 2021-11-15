ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD identify victims in Shawver Park fatal shooting

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Police Department (EPPD) have released the identities of the victims killed in last Thursday’s shooting in an Lower Valley Park.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, 18-year-old Steven Lopez was killed, along with an unnamed 16-year-old male.

Police add that 14-year-old female was injured in the shooting as well.

The initial call came shortly before 7:30 Thursday night along the 8100 block of Independence, which the address for Shawver Park. Officers with the Mission Valley Regional Command were dispatched to the scene.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons unit was called and immediately began their investigation.

The investigation revealed the 3 victims were sitting in a parked car and were approached by the suspects. The suspects shot multiple times at the victims and fled the scene in a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing by Crimes Against Persons…

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
2 dead, one injured after shooting in Lower Valley park

The popular park is alongside the Playa Drain Trail, has several soccer fields, as well as an indoor pool and two baseball fields.

