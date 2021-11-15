ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Student fights employees, officer over loaded gun brought to high school, MN cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high school student was arrested after fighting school staff and an officer when the teen was questioned about bringing a gun to campus, Minnesota police said. The North High School student was removed from class on Nov. 9 for questioning after school officials received a tip saying the teenager may...

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

