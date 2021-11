“I gave the CRM something very valuable and I got a new life.”. As massive and fruitful as The Walking Dead franchise has been for AMC over the past eleven years, its imminently-ending mothership series has been without main character Rick Grimes since 2018’s Season 9. While the absence was a result of star Andrew Lincoln’s exit, the grievously-wounded Rick escaped expected martyrdom to be kept afloat, quite literally, via helicopter in a move that set up surprise movie projects. Now, over three years later, spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond has the first update on our misplaced protagonist, thanks to the return of a certain former junk-dwelling hipster.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO