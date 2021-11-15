ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fall For Indies: Solar Ash and November’s Feast Before Winter Hits

By Jill Grodt
Game Informer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith winter just on the horizon, this is the last entry in our Fall For Indies series. So, it seems only fitting to end with a glut of great titles to keep players sustained over for the long, dark months ahead. One of our most anticipated games this year, Solar Ash,...

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCGamesN

Seven cool indie PC games you can’t miss in November

We’ve well and truly hit peak here at PCGamesN. The pandemic has heaped triple-A after triple-A on us since the start of October and anyone still claiming that 2021 will go down as a ‘weak’ year for gaming is looking even sillier now than they did before. In case you’ve...
VIDEO GAMES
Wright County Journal Press

Tip: Fall prep for winter

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. Pull out annual flower and vegetable plants and compost. Clearing off these dead plants reduces the potential for pests in your garden next year and lessens work next spring. Wait to do any pruning till spring when you see buds swelling. Dead areas in your lawn? Dormant seed to rejuvenate these areas next spring. Leave the leaves on garden as habitat for important pollinators like queen bees and to add carbon and nutrients to the soil.
EDUCATION
Financial Times

Where to hit the snow this winter

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Backcountry Alaska has a lot to recommend it: it is relatively easily accessible from major US west coast airports and then there’s the sheer volume of Great Wide Open that awaits: thousands of empty miles of tundra, glacier, and ample opportunities to admire the Northern Lights. Hiding between the Trimble and Hayes glacier and the Tordrillo mountain range is Winterlake Lodge, a comfy eco-property operated by adventure outfitters Within The Wild. Beyond the heli-skiing, glacier trekking and day-long snowshoe outings, Winterlake is known for being a checkpoint on the Iditarod sled dog race, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March. It’s the perfect excuse to go in 2022: Winterlake has its own overnight dog camp on Trimble Glacier, where you can learn the ins and outs of the sled and cook over the campfire. Or you can stay back at the lodge and enjoy chef-owner Kirsten Dixon’s long-standing Iditarod Ice Cream Social tradition, whereby guests nosh on a delectable dessert spread alongside top dog mushers as they rock in and out. From $2,400 for a three-day minimum stay, withinthewild.com.
LIFESTYLE
Game Informer Online

Battlefield 2042 Early Access | Game Informer Live

Battlefield 2042 doesn’t officially release until November 19 but select players can get in on the action beforehand via an Early Access launch. The event kicks off today for those who either pre-ordered one of the various special editions or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, the latter of which grants a 10-hour free trial. Join us on Twitch at 2 p.m. Central where we’ll be diving in to take a look at everything the bombastic shooter has to offer. Fans of our current Super Replay of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, don’t worry. We’ll be back to our normally scheduled fright-fest next week.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Indie Game#Solar Ash#Pathless#Playstation#Epic Games Store
nichegamer.com

Babylon’s Fall Developers Livestream Set for November 15

Square Enix has announced a new Babylon’s Fall developers livestream focused on the upcoming phase three of the game’s closed beta. The new Babylon’s Fall developers livestream will kick off on November 15th alongside the next phase of the game’s closed beta, from 8 PM – 9:30 PM Japan time. You’ll be able to watch the livestream on YouTube and Niconico.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 And Happy Home Paradise Impressions | All Things Nintendo

This week on All Things Nintendo, we're diving deep into our impressions of the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 free update and Happy Home Paradise paid expansion. Host Brian Shea is joined by Game Informer production director Margaret Andrews to chat about their early impressions of the new additions to the wildly popular game. Unfortunately, this episode was recorded earlier in the week than usual, so we skipped the news portion of the show.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Solar Ash Encourages Varied Traversal on a Doomed Planet

Back in 2013, Alx Preston founded his new indie studio Heart Machine, and began development with his new team on their debut title, Hyper Light Drifter. Ultimately released in 2016, Hyper Light Drifter mixed elements from The Legend of Zelda and Diablo to create a 2D action RPG that put players in control of the Drifter, a character with access to mysterious technology in a world that has long since forgotten it. Using their energy sword, ranged weapons and various other abilities, players were tasked with defeating increasingly difficult monsters in a bright neon world devoid of dialogue. The game received a generally positive reception from fans and critics alike upon its release, with our own review praising its “exciting combat, gorgeous visuals” and “emotionally open-ended narrative and thematic prowess.” With such a promising first release, it was only natural that there was already buzz for what Heart Machine would work on next as their sophomore effort.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SlashGear

Xbox Game Pass closes out November 2021 with a ton of indies

Amid all the hubbub of launching Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer early yesterday, Microsoft has also revealed the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November. Admittedly, November’s second batch of games is a bit more reserved than the first, but then, it’s hard to top a content drop that added titles like Forza Horizon 5, One Step From Eden, and It Takes Two in the span of just two weeks. In any case, there are still some games worth checking out with this next round of additions.
FIFA
The Weather Channel

What's Missing This Fall? A Major Winter Storm East of the Rockies

There hasn't been a widespread major winter storm in the eastern two-thirds of the country yet this fall. Fall has been unusually warm in most areas east of the Rockies. Recent events have been too moisture-starved or too far north to produce widespread heavy snow. The number of named winter...
ENVIRONMENT
Game Informer Online

Street Fighter V's Final Digital Event Airs Next Week

Newcomer Luke will be the focus of Street Fighter V's Fall Update next week, which is also being branded as the final event for the long-supported game. In a tweet this morning on the Street Fighter Twitter account, the streaming event is set for Tuesday, November 23, and promises a gameplay showcase for Luke and a behind-the-scenes look at the character. In previous updates, Capcom has shown footage of mocap sessions, shared design insights, and music/merch collaborations, along with the gameplay breakdowns.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Review – Refurbished Gems

Originally released in 2006, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl ushered in a new generation of Pokémon games onto the Nintendo DS. With the themes of evolution and creation woven throughout the story, the upgraded designs of the new Pokémon found throughout the Sinnoh region, as well as newly discovered evolutionary lines of fan-favorite monsters, these games felt like a notable step forward for the franchise. In remaking these classics new Pokémon developer ILCA proves it can handle recreating the crucial tenants of the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Update: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Out This Friday

The physical deluxe edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be out this Friday. Detailed today in a new press release from Kena dev Ember Lab and Maximum Games, this deluxe edition of the PlayStation-exclusive game will cost $49.99. It will include a digital soundtrack, a retail exclusive physical sticker sheet, a unique digital in-game silver staff for Kena to use, a golden Rot character skin, and “unique celebration hats for the Rot.”
RETAIL
Game Informer Online

Sonic And Tails Are Coming To Monster Hunter Rise, Kinda

If you’ve ever wanted your palico or palamute in Monster Hunter Rise to look like Sonic and Tails, now’s your chance. That’s because Sonic and Tails are (kinda) coming to Monster Hunter Rise in a new collaboration that goes live on November 26. The official Monster Hunter Twitter account posted a one-minute video today featuring the groovy basslines you’ve come to expect from Sonic music alongside footage of palico Sonic and palamute Tails in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Loop Hero Begins Another Run On Switch December 9

Loop Hero ranks among the year’s best PC exclusives, and we found out it was making its move to consoles, namely Switch, during August’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase. If you’ve been waiting to try your hand at the looping adventure or simply want to take it on the go, December 9 is the date to look out for.
VIDEO GAMES
Bryan College Station Eagle

TEXAS GARDENING: Prune Arizona ash damaged by winter freeze

Dear Neil: This Arizona ash was planted 21 years ago in memory of our son. He was a baseball player and umpire. Last February just about killed it. I had an arborist work with it in the spring, and more recently. I was told to trim the tree back this fall, but my tree trimmer told me not to do it until midwinter. What should I do? This tree is very special to us.
TEXAS STATE
Game Informer Online

Halo The Series: First Teaser Trailer Released During Xbox 20th Anniversary Showcase

The first teaser trailer for Microsoft and Xbox’s upcoming Halo TV series has been released and it features just a small snippet of what we can expect in the full show. Set to launch on Paramount+ next year, the show follows Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, and Cortana, voiced by Jen Taylor. The teaser itself isn’t anything too wild – it features about what you’d expect from a Halo TV series teaser – but it’s still neat to see Master Chief’s iconic helmet in a live-action format such as this.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy