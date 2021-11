Bentley is one of the world's foremost luxury automakers, and everything it produces these days is spectacular. We recently got to drive the new Continental GT Speed, and it's fantastic. If you've got an even bigger budget, you can get a special edition like a Bacalar, but in the old days, pretty much every car was a special edition, at least until Bentley opened its own design house 70 years ago. The luxury British marque has a lot of changes to make now as it looks to a cleaner future, but it has a rich heritage worth revisiting too. With that in mind, Bentley is looking back to its first-ever customer car and the man who bought it a hundred years ago.

