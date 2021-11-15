Agencies Urge U.S. to Do More to Evacuate People Fleeing Taliban Rule in Afghanistan
Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and urged him to increase U.S. efforts in the...www.newsweek.com
Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and urged him to increase U.S. efforts in the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2