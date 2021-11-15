ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As violations grow against Stellantis, critics sounding environmental racism alarm

By ERIC D. LAWRENCE
Macon Telegraph
 3 days ago

As violation notices from Michigan environmental regulators pile up against Stellantis for issues at its new Jeep plant on the east side of Detroit and another plant in Warren, residents and activists are again raising the alarm over what they call environmental racism. The automaker was permitted to offset...

