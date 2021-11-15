ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Maryland Mayor Faces 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn on Reddit

By Toria Barnhart
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He's accused of making numerous accounts containing parts of the victim's name and birthdate to post nude images of her without her consent on the forum website...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
rolling out

Tyrese files motion to halt wife’s ‘unreasonable’ divorce demands

R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I really...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porn#State
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A St. Louis power couple that moved to the Atlanta area to expand their business were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Keianna Burns, 44, shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before shooting herself.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Acquitting Rittenhouse in Kenosha murder case would be the correct, if unjust, verdict

Lawyers are scheduled to deliver their closing arguments Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and then the case will go to the jury. If I were a member of that jury, I expect I would reluctantly vote to acquit Rittenhouse of the most serious homicide charges based on the evidence that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in Kenosha in August 2020.
KENOSHA, WI
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
69K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy