The HOKA Ora 2 Recovery Shoe is a relaxed, laidback take on the classic trainer footwear style that will provide wearers with a way to maintain comfort outside of their favorite athletic activities. The sneaker is not designed for wear when training or running, but is rather intended to deliver impressive comfort when running errands, going for a leisure walk and beyond. The shoe style is achieved with an extra cushioned EVA midsole and outsole along with a mesh upper that is lace-free to allow the footwear style to be easily slipped on and off at leisure.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO