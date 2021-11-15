Regulations Needed for Social Media, Misinformation 'Superspreaders,' Report Says

Prince Harry has helped compile a report that calls for the media industry to adopt guidelines for fighting misinformation.The Duke of Sussex joined 15 other commissioners and three co-chairmen to draw up the report on tackling “the growing mis- and disinformation problem in technology, media and social media” by the Aspen Institute.The Aspen Commission on Information Disorder, which comprises of policy experts, researchers, former public officials, and representatives from the media and tech industries, began working on the report in spring 2021.The group have outlined a list of 15 recommendations for media industry leaders to consider.Harry said of the report:...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO