Regulations Needed for Social Media, Misinformation 'Superspreaders,' Report Says

By Alyse Messmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The report calls for a national strategy to confront misinformation and urges lawmakers to create laws to make social media more transparent and...

Phone Arena

Facebook documents, disclosed by whistleblower, urge the EU to accelerate social media regulations

Facebook has had quite the controversy thanks to the leaked internal documentation by ex-employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen. The whistleblower exposed documents showing the social media giant has been aware of the negative impact Instagram had on young users but still did nothing, among other controversial practices the company had. Now, The Wall Street Journal reports the documentation is urging EU officials to act in regulating social media.
State
Washington State
wsau.com

Social media access disrupted in Ethiopia, Netblocks says

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Access in Ethiopia to social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram has been restricted after the content of high school exams was leaked online, internet watchdog NetBlocks said on Monday. Network data as of Monday afternoon showed that Facebook and Messenger servers and some WhatsApp and...
Person
Katie Couric
Reason.com

Government Regulation of Social Media Won't Protect Free Speech

Is it me or does the Facebook whistleblower's "bombshell" revelations seem like much ado about very little? The company's former product manager, Frances Haugen, has given the Securities and Exchange Commission and The Wall Street Journal thousands of internal documents that say more about the state of American culture than they do about the social-media company.
Shore News Network

Aspen Institute Commission Urges Tech Platforms To Censor Misinformation ‘Superspreaders’

A left-leaning research institute urged tech companies Monday to take additional steps to combat misinformation platforms, including censoring certain accounts. The Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder released a report Monday detailing several proposals for how best to combat “misinformation” and “disinformation” online and in media. The recommendations included content moderation practices targeted at individuals or accounts deemed to be “superspreaders” of misinformation.
#Lawsuits#Misinformation#The Aspen Institute#The Associated Press#White House
The Independent

Prince Harry offers guidance to tackle fake news

Prince Harry has helped compile a report that calls for the media industry to adopt guidelines for fighting misinformation.The Duke of Sussex joined 15 other commissioners and three co-chairmen to draw up the report on tackling “the growing mis- and disinformation problem in technology, media and social media” by the Aspen Institute.The Aspen Commission on Information Disorder, which comprises of policy experts, researchers, former public officials, and representatives from the media and tech industries, began working on the report in spring 2021.The group have outlined a list of 15 recommendations for media industry leaders to consider.Harry said of the report:...
ccenterdispatch.com

Why accountability and regulation are needed to curb social media youth crisis

(BPT) - The statistics are in — and it’s quite clear that America’s teens are in crisis. The cause? A freewheeling social media environment where cyberbullying and exploitation are rampant and where the companies that do nothing to stop it are not held accountable, according to the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).
The Guardian

Social media creating virus of lies, says Nobel winner Maria Ressa

Social media platforms are biased against facts and creating “a virus of lies” that threatens all democracies, the Nobel peace prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa has said. Ressa, one of the Philippines’ most prominent journalists, said social media platforms were “manipulating our minds insidiously, creating alternate realities, making it impossible for...
Daily Free Press

Social media’s algorithms need to be combated

Picture this scenario: Charlie is a 17-year-old girl who has just been diagnosed with celiac disease, a condition that prevents her from eating gluten. An avid social media user, Charlie starts to follow foodies on Instagram who post gluten-free recipes. Within a few days, Charlie notices that her Instagram feed...
Time

Congress Is Looking Into Groups Profiting From Fake COVID-19 Drugs After TIME Investigation

Spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines has never been more lucrative. The past year has created a thriving online marketplace for unproven COVID-19 “wonder drugs,” fraudulent vaccination cards, fake religious or medical exemptions, and other products geared towards the millions of Americans who follow anti-vaccine groups and influencers, experts testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Wednesday.
mobileworldlive.com

Blog: Can social media become less powerful?

Almost everyone with internet access knows and uses social media. While not liked by everybody, in the digital prism of our world, it seems it’s not about taste anymore, but a need to connect, to share, to find information. What happens, though, when it’s gone? And what happens when it...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

