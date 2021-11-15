ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robot vacuums cameras can be hacked, experts say

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Technology is changing how we do everything and in many cases, making life easier, but the convenience of having these devices comes at a price with a risk.

Now Siri is available at our fingertips keeping us from dialing numbers on a phone or having to type questions on Google.

Now with robot vacuums, you don’t have to do housework, the newer models even detect dog poop, taking a picture and sending it to the app on your phone.

Experts said there are risks any time you bring a camera into your home.

“We’ve seen the issues with the security camera that have been on networks, you know people have hacked into those,” FGCU Cyber Security Professor Gene Hoyt said.

Hackers have been able to tap into Ring doorbells even baby monitors, and experts said they can get into your robot vacuums too through the app and your wifi.

“Once you get into somebody’s network you can look down at the different devices that are on there and it’s easy for them to go straight to that device and try to see how much information they can obtain from it,” Hoyt said.

To keep this from happening, you want to make sure your passwords are strong not only on your robots app but also on your wifi.

“It really comes down to you being aware of what you are putting in your house and what protection you should place on it to avoid somebody getting control of something inside your home,” Hoyt said.

Although, experts said it is a very low risk for a hacker to comprise your robot vacuum it’s not impossible.

