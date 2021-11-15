Celtics' Al Horford: Active for Monday's contest

Horford recorded 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over Orlando. Horford has been a double-double machine this season and has reached that feat in five of his six appearances to date while grabbing double-digit rebounds in each contest thus far. He's performing well above expectations compared to recent seasons, as he's averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a whopping 3.2 blocks per game over his first six games of the campaign.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO