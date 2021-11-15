ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Al Horford: Active for Monday's contest

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Horford (back) will be available for Monday's contest against the Cavaliers, John Karalis...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Grant Williams starting for Celtics Saturday in place of injured Al Horford

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Veteran big Al Horford is sitting Saturday night due to a back injury, leaving a hole in the starting lineup down low. For now, that spot will go to Grant Williams, who will start alongside Robert Williams in the frontcourt.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Al Horford shockingly reveals what his wife said about fans buzzing about his age

Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford remains unfazed despite his wife already noticing people’s comments about his age. At 35 years old, Al Horford is still one of the most impactful players in the current Celtics squad. While some have already written him off, the 14-year veteran proves that he’s ageing like fine wine at Boston, averaging 12.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his first 10 games this season.
NBA
NECN

Rejuvenated Al Horford Has Been a Godsend for These Celtics

Forsberg: Horford turning back the clock an unexpected boost for Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The spin move left Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo skidding in the wrong direction last week. And when 35-year-old Al Horford made a beeline for the basket immediately after, the rest of the Miami Heat defenders seemingly watched in as much astonishment as the rest of us as Horford punctuated the turn-back-the-clock sequence by dunking directly over Father Time.
NBA
Person
Al Horford
chatsports.com

Al Horford: ‘I try to come here, lead by example’

BRIGHTON, MA — The Boston Celtics held media availability following shoot around at the Auerbach Center in Brighton. Coincidentally, when Al Horford spoke to the media, he pressed on effort, hard work, preparation and intensity... sound a lot like things that the namesake of the Celtics practice facility preached during his 50 year reign over the NBA.
NBA
NESN

Celtics’ Al Horford Seriously Making Case For NBA All-Defensive Team

Don’t look now, but you could argue that a few games into the season, Al Horford already is making a case to be an NBA All-Defensive selection. After hardly playing at all last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 35-year-old surprisingly is having one of the best seasons of his career, recording a double-double in all but one game this season.
NBA
#Celtics#Cavaliers#Bostonsportsjournal Com
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Horford turning back the clock an unexpected boost for Celtics

NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Sniffs triple-double in win

Horford recorded 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over Orlando. Horford has been a double-double machine this season and has reached that feat in five of his six appearances to date while grabbing double-digit rebounds in each contest thus far. He's performing well above expectations compared to recent seasons, as he's averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a whopping 3.2 blocks per game over his first six games of the campaign.
NBA
NBA

Al Horford is Thriving at 35 Years Young

Al Horford’s age gets brought up a lot these days. “My wife, she’s like, ‘I don’t understand this.’ Like, ‘Why is that a thing?’” he said Monday after returning from a three-game road trip. Because that’s what happens when you’re 35 years old, and playing like you’re 35 years young.
NBA
numberfire.com

Al Horford back in Boston's lineup Monday, Grant Williams with second unit

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford is back in the starting lineup on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Horford is replacing Grant Williams in the starting lineup after sitting out Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back with some low back pain. Horford is averaging 29.0 minutes over 10 appearances this season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Horford, Richardson on C's injury report ahead of Cavs game

The Boston Celtics might be shorthanded when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Al Horford and Josh Richardson are listed as questionable on the team's injury report ahead of the matchup. The 35-year-old Horford has low back pain while Richardson is dealing with right knee tendinopathy. Jaylen Brown...
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Fantasy basketball 30: Al Horford turns back the clock, Ja

Who is trending up? Which rotations are changing? What’s the latest with the notable injuries around the NBA?. Here’s a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 30 teams:. Atlanta Hawks: On a team with a lot of depth, De’Andre Hunter is a...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Al Horford is the most important player on the C’s

The Boston Celtics have been a rollercoaster ride of a team, to say the least, to start this season. We’ve seen the two franchise cornerstones, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both have their fair share of ups and downs. Brown currently sits on the sideline nursing a hamstring injury and Jayson Tatum is still trying to figure out the new Wilson ball.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Jaylen Brown Hopes to Return for Celtics on Monday Vs. Cavaliers

Brown hopes to return for Celtics on Monday vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Winners of four of their last five games entering Saturday, the Boston Celtics could soon be getting even stronger. NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin reported that Jaylen Brown, who has been out since tweaking...
NBA
numberfire.com

Boston's Al Horford (back) ruled out for Saturday's game against Cleveland

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Horford will miss the second half of Boston's back-to-back with recent lower back pain. In a matchup against a Cleveland team ranked sixth in defensive rating, expect Grant Williams to play more minutes on Saturday night.
NBA
chatsports.com

3 takeaways as Al Horford’s return helped Celtics pull away from Cavaliers late

Al Horford, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, National Basketball Association, Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder, Robert Williams, Evan Mobley, Jaylen Brown. Here are the takeaways as the Celtics outlasted the Cavaliers 98-92 in a rematch of Saturday’s debacle. 1. Jayson Tatum still struggled from the floor (7-for-20 with 23 points), but he...
NBA

