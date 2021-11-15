Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Out Monday

Samanic was listed as out due to injury/illness for Saturday's G League game against Capital City. Samanic looked good in his first contest for Westchester, putting up 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block against Capital City on Friday. The Spurs' first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was waived by San Antonio in October and is now on a two-way contract with the Knicks. Assuming his issue isn't serious, Samanic should play in Westchester's next game, which doesn't take place until Thursday.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO