Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Out Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Noel (knee) is out for Monday's contest against the...

www.cbssports.com

All 76ers

76ers vs. Knicks: Player Observations from Sixers' Monday Night Loss

After wrapping up a perfect week by going 4-0, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off the new week with a tough matchup against the always-physical New York Knicks. Going into Monday's game, the Sixers knew they would be without Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle as they remain in the NBA's health and safety protocol.
NBA
on3.com

BBNBA: Julius Randle, Knicks take out defending champs

Another day, another big night from former Wildcats in the association. While you patiently wait for kickoff over at Kroger tonight, let’s dive into how some of our guys performed on Friday evening. Julius Randle gets Knicks back to winning ways. The New York Knickerbockers bounced back in a major...
NBA
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Nerlens Noel
numberfire.com

Knicks starting Mitchell Robinson for inactive Nerlens Noel on Wednesday

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Robinson will make his 11th start this season after Nerlens Noel was ruled out with a knee sprain. In a matchup against a Bucks' unit allowing a 107.3 defensive rating, our models project Robinson to score 22.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,300.
NBA
USA Today

Sixers vs. Knicks: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will face off on Monday night in Philadelphia at the 76ers host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks. The Sixers are riding a six-game winning streak and have the top record in the conference at 8-2. The Knicks have already scored a win over the Sixers at Madison Square Garden earlier this season.
NBA
KEYT

Embiid out against Knicks due to health and safety protocols

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid missed the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. ESPN, citing sources, reported earlier Monday that Embiid tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the 76ers nor coach Doc Rivers would confirm a positive test for the four-time All-Star. Rivers said before Monday’s game that Embiid was “struggling.” Embiid is the fourth member of the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers sidelined as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe. Rivers said an unnamed staff member was also out.
NBA
#Pacers
CBS Sports

Knicks' Luka Samanic: Out with illness

Samanic was listed as out due to injury/illness for Saturday's G League game against Capital City. Samanic looked good in his first contest for Westchester, putting up 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block against Capital City on Friday. The Spurs' first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was waived by San Antonio in October and is now on a two-way contract with the Knicks. Assuming his issue isn't serious, Samanic should play in Westchester's next game, which doesn't take place until Thursday.
NBA
clevelandstar.com

With Joel Embiid out, Knicks end Sixers' win streak

Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lift the visiting New York Knicks past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 on Monday. RJ Barrett added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Fournier had 11 points and Immanuel Quickley contributed 10 for the Knicks, who rebounded after a 17-point loss Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
SportsGrid

Nerlens Noel Available, Mitchell Robinson Out vs. 76ers

The New York Knicks tweeted out injury updates ahead of their Monday night contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. They confirmed that Mitchell Robinson is out with a hip flexor injury, while Nerlens Noel is available despite a sore lower back. https://twitter.com/NY_KnicksPR/status/1457844193435467776. Noel missed the start of the season with a...
NBA
New York Post

Knicks’ face potential big-man crisis as Nerlens Noel exits versus 76ers

Kemba Walker made it back for the Sixers’ game Monday in Philly, but starting center Mitchell Robinson did not. And Nerlens Noel didn’t make it through the game, leaving in the second quarter with an injured knee, leaving the Knicks in a potential center lurch. Walker sat out Sunday’s first...
NBA
All 76ers

76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the past week with a perfect 4-0 record. However, the week was far from perfect. In every matchup over the past week, the Sixers were forced to shake up their starting lineup as players dealt with injury and COVID-related setbacks. Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nerlens Noel injury status

The New York Knicks have just announced that center Nerlens Noel will not return versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Noel is dealing with right knee soreness and the Knicks are not going to take any chances. The Knicks made this decision at halftime. New York leads the depleted 76ers, 58-44. Noel...
NBA
New York Post

Knicks’ Kemba Walker could play Monday after resting against Cavaliers

Slumping guard Kemba Walker was “rested” for the first time this season Sunday night against the Cavaliers, the start of games on back-to-back nights for the Knicks. Coach Tom Thibodeau would not commit to Walker being in the lineup Monday night in Philadelphia. “We’ll see. We’ll see. We will sit...
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green Could Return vs. Knicks on Monday

Danny Green hasn't been off to an ideal start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. As the veteran sharpshooter struggled to get a rhythm going on the offensive end, the issues piled on as he suffered a hamstring injury during a matchup last week. As the Sixers hosted the Portland Trail...
NBA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Kemba Walker (rest) out on Sunday

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Walker will rest on Sunday as the Knicks look to manage his minutes in the first game of their back-to-back. He will likely return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Walker ruled out on Sunday, look for Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley to see additional minutes against Cleveland.
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Will Rest vs. New York Knicks on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a key starter when they take on the New York Knicks on Monday night at home. According to a team official, Joel Embiid is set to rest against the Knicks as the team is coming off of a difficult stretch with three games in six days, which included a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Chris Duarte (ankle, shoulder) out Monday versus Knicks

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (ankle, shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Duarte will miss his first career game as he battles an ankle injury and a shoulder injury. Justin Holiday would be the likely next man up to start with Duarte sidelined. Duarte...
NBA

