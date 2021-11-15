ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Norwich manager Dean Smith is set to bring midfielder Todd Cantwell back in from the cold at Carrow Road as the Canaries boss plots their fight against the Premier League drop

By Adrian Kajumba
 3 days ago

Dean Smith is set to bring star midfielder Todd Cantwell in from the cold after he sealed his quickfire return to management with Norwich.

Smith was confirmed as Norwich head coach on Monday on a two-and-a-half-year deal, following his departure from Aston Villa earlier this month.

He will be joined at Carrow Road by his No 2 Craig Shakespeare and will start work on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jT9v7_0cxcD2A400
Todd Cantwell is set to be back in the Norwich first team under new manager Dean Smith

Attacking midfielder Cantwell will be among the players at Smith’s disposal.

Cantwell was one of Norwich’s standout performers in their last Premier League campaign but was frozen out under Daniel Farke, training and playing with the Under 23s. He last appeared for Norwich two months ago.

But the 23-year-old’s exile is now over following Norwich’s change of management.

Smith said: ‘It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich.

‘There’s been some wonderful work at this club over the last four-and-a-half years. It is the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that with the aim of surviving in the Premier League.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVzxY_0cxcD2A400
Smith (left) replaced Daniel Farke (right) on Monday, taking over as the Norwich manager

Comments / 0

