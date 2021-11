A lady in red decided to jump the lion barrier at the Bronx Zoo in New York City. The reason why is truly bizarre. According to The Hill, this woman was wearing a red dress with a leopard-print scarf. Not only that, she was also holding roses.....as if she was trying out for Lion Bachelor. Once she was near the lions, the woman climbed over a barrier near the lion’s exhibit and yelled to the lion: “King, I love you, I came back for you."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO