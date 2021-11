RIDING SOLO - In Battlefield 2042. At the moment, there's only one way you can play Battlefield 2042 solo - but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing. You can actually play Battlefield 2042's major modes - Conquest and Breakthrough - in solo mode against AI opponents. You can still party up with a squad, but this should alleviate any tension you might feel about jumping into online multiplayer and offers a great way to brush up on your sniping skills.

