BLOOMINGTON — An estimated 200 people marched through the streets of Bloomington-Normal Friday demanding justice for Jelani Day. "The Bloomington police should be doing their job. They should be wanting to know what happened to Jelani as well, not because I made all this noise, but because Jelani was important," said Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, during the demonstration. "Jelani was somebody. It doesn't matter what color you are, everybody is important and he needed just as much attention looking for him as anybody else."

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO