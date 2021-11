Red manicure season is somehow already upon us, and Selena Gomez is showing the world how to bring a bit of edge to the classic nail trend. The Only Murders in the Building star recently paid a visit to her trusty manicurist, Tom Bachik, and walked away with the coolest nail art we've laid eyes on this week. Bachik first painted Gomez's nails with a matte maroon polish and then kicked the nostalgic factor up a notch by piercing several of her tips with teeny-tiny hoops. He also adhered a metallic semicircle and matching stud to each ring finger for an extra flair.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO