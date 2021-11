CROSS-PROGRESSION - Does Halo Infinite has it?. With Halo Infinite being available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC... You might be wondering whether it has Cross-Progression and crossplay features. You might want to jump from console to PC or upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X - so, losing your progression would be quite a big deal given the fact that Halo Infinite is going to make the most of a Battle Pass system going forwards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO