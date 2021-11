Millions of Indians are breathing the world’s most toxic air. After a brief respite during the pandemic, smog returned this year to envelop the capital Delhi and numerous other cities across the dusty and densely populated North Indian plains. Air pollution in the capital that’s home to 20 million people has proved especially stubborn, and potent: One measure of pollution frequently exceeds the World Health Organization’s daily recommended limits by a factor of more than 20. An estimated 1.67 million people died in 2019 from India’s dirty air -- an annual catastrophe that the authorities are struggling to contain.

INDIA ・ 10 HOURS AGO