Can you Identify Two Serial Bank Robbers?

Detectives need your help to identify two bank robbers who are involved in multiple cases in the Greater Seattle area.

The two individuals are believed to be responsible for at least six bank robberies over the past three weeks, three of which occurred in the city of Seattle.

During the robberies the suspects give the teller a note demanding money and then flee the area with the stolen cash. The behavior of the individuals has been getting increasingly violent culminating with one of the suspects firing three rounds through the glass door of a Federal Way bank.

If you can identify either of the suspects please contact the lead detective at David.Simmons@Seattle.gov