ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield woman hit and killed on 34th Street identified

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THyAW_0cxc9sLw00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The woman struck and killed by a vehicle on 34th Street last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The woman has been identified as Latisha Ann Cartwright, 48, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner.

Just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 the Bakersfield Police Department was called out to 34th Street between Panama and O Streets for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle, according to the department. When officers arrived CPR was in progress by bystanders, but Cartwright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene of the accident. The department believes alcohol or drugs and speed may be a factor in this incident.

If you have information regarding this incident call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield police search for at-risk 11-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find an 11-year-old boy last seen Wednesday afternoon in south Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said they are looking for Ra’Shad Laws. He was last seen Nov. 17 at around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Belle Terrace, the department said. He is considered at-risk because […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in east Bakersfield. Cony Alvarado-Romero was arrested early Thursday and is being held without bail, according to police and inmate booking records. She’s due in court next week. Alvarado-Romero is suspected of involvement in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men wanted for ‘violent felonies’ taken into custody by Bakersfield, Tulare County law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two men were taken into custody Thursday evening following a SWAT standoff involving Tulare County law enforcement in East Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers assisted Tulare County sheriff’s deputies who were searching for a man wanted for a “violent felony” in the area of Monterey Street and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Two wanted in Bakersfield bank fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are wanted in what police described as burglary and fraud at a Bakersfield bank. The incident occurred last month in the 1700 block of Chester Avenue, police said. One of the burglars is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build and short hair. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Girl, 16, has been missing since Oct. 30: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 30. Saige Vest was last seen in the 5600 block of Gosford Road. She’s described as white, 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, black and red hair and green eyes, according to a sheriff’s release. She has a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating homicide in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday evening in east Bakersfield. The department said officers were called to a home on Latham Street near Dennis Court just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asks for help in search of runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen who was last seen in south Bakersfield. Aniyah Lee, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the 700 block of Vine Street, near the Kern County Fairgrounds. She is considered at-risk due to no […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#34th Street#Cpr
KGET

Pilot killed in Shafter aircraft crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the pilot of an aircraft killed in a crash in Shafter on Nov. 3. The pilot was identified as 62-year-old Max Allen Hanner of Bakersfield by the coroner. Hanner was the pilot of a crop dusting aircraft that took off from Shafter-Minter Field headed to […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old has been found: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage girl who went missing Oct. 28 has been found, sheriff’s officials said Thursday. E’Kima Ross, 17, was located and sheriff’s officials thanked the public for their help.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a teenaged boy last seen over two weeks ago. Officers are looking for Jaheim Reece, 16. He was last seen on Oct. 30 at around noon in the 600 block of Hosking Avenue. He is considered at-risk because he has no history of running away, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

KCSO asking for assistance locating missing 17 year old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing teenager. E’Kima Ross, 17, was last seen by her mother in the Oildale area, according to KCSO. Ross is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man pleads guilty to selling 5,000 pills containing fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has pleaded guilty to selling 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer in 2019, according to court documents. Uriel Ivan Portilla, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiring to posses with intent to distribute fentanyl Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Portilla’s sentencing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Head-on crash kills 1 along I-5 in Lost Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died and one other was injured following a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 5 in Lost Hills. The head-on collision was reported at around 3:20 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-5 just north of Highway 46, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The cause of the […]
LOST HILLS, CA
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy