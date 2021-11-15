Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston's '07 champs, has died

Former major league infielder Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN on Monday. He is believed to have died from a heart attack, per the report. He was one day short of his 46th birthday. Dominican Republic newspaper Listin Diario also reported Lugo's death.
Lugo spent parts of 12 seasons (2000-2011) in Major League Baseball playing for the Astros for parts of four seasons then the Rays for parts of four seasons. He later spent parts of three seasons with the Red Sox and had one-year-or-fewer stints with the Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Cardinals.
10:55 AM PT -- The Red Sox just confirmed the news ... saying, "The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo." "We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family." The Tampa Bay Rays added ... "We are saddened to hear...
Photos: Julio Lugo through the years Julio Lugo #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals during warmups for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 18, 2009 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won 7-3. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
