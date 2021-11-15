Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston's '07 champs, has died

Last year, I wrote a now-embarrassing piece about how the best course of action for the White Sox was to sign Trevor Bauer and trade for Anthony Santander. The latter went on to have an injury-laden season with career-worst numbers, and the former hasn’t pitched in a baseball game since June due to a lingering sexual assault case that the league — and local authorities — are still investigating. The ceiling for Santander remains high, but Bauer may never pitch in the big leagues again — and the Sox won the lotto on a $3 million prove-it deal with Carlos Rodón.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO