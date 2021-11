Will Wade was not happy on Wednesday in his press conference with the media. Despite his team’s trio of blowout victories to start the season, Wade had a specific gripe. In the past two games against Texas State and Liberty, two solid mid-major teams, the Tigers trailed at halftime and were forced to comeback to pull out the double-digit wins. Getting off to a better start was imperative for Wade and his team going against another mid-major squad in McNeese State on Thursday night in the PMAC.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO