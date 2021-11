What were some big observations to take from Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey’s performance against the New England Patriots?. After five games out with a hamstring injury, Christian McCaffrey made his long-awaited return to the lineup in Week 9 game against the New England Patriots. The Carolina Panthers have sorely missed the All-Pro running back and were 1-4 without him in 2021, so seeing him suit up was a massive morale boost for everyone associated with the organization.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO