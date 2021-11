Originally designed with light-duty farm work in mind, side-by sides have, over time, transformed to become some of the most capable factory-produced off-road vehicles that money can buy. Now, Polaris has brought us to ERX Motor Park to drive that point home. Located in Elk River, Minn., ERX plays host to a number of different short-course, off-road series throughout the year, and the Amsoil Championship Off-Road UTV races are some of the most well attended events held at the facility. It’s a testament to how widespread the appeal of these machines has become, and with that popularity comes the necessity for...

ELK RIVER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO