Restore the Everglades to protect our drinking water — and Florida’s future | Opinion

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. WASHINGTON—Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) restored a Clean Water Act veto issued in 2008 that would once again block the environmentally destructive Yazoo Pumps project from draining wetlands that provide habitat for more than 28 million migratory birds annually. Recognizing the hemispheric significance of this area, the National Audubon Society, through its regional Audubon Delta office, along with hundreds of other conservation and social justice organizations, science professionals, and members of the public have long opposed the Yazoo Pumps proposal. In January, Audubon and several conservation partners filed a lawsuit challenging the agency’s abrupt and baseless revocation of the veto in the waning days of the Trump administration. EPA’s announcement today was made in response to this legal challenge.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO