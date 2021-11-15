ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Shocking: Alabama High School Football Coach Elbows Player

By Steve Shannon
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Hoover High School assistant football coach threw an elbow at an opposing Hewitt-Trussville player during Friday...

wtug.com

92.9 WTUG

Alabama 2022 Commit Named Mississippi’s 4A Mr. Football

4-star defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis has been named Mississippi's Class 4A Mr. Football for his standout senior season. Oatis has been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide since April of 2021. The 6-foot-4, 370 pound, defensive tackle totaled 55 tackles with 22 coming for a loss, additionally he secured five...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Remembering My Guy, the Late Cameron Prince

Recently, members of the Hillcrest community were caught by surprise to learn about the passing of Hillcrest sports fan and student Cameron Prince. Never would I have imagined I'd be saying the words "RIP CP." When I first moved to Tuscaloosa in 2019, the very first school I connected with was Hillcrest high school. I would go to their football games, basketball games, and other sports events. No matter where I went on that campus there was always one constant. A warm, smiling face from a student who I'd come to know as "CP."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Crimson Tide Gets Positive News About Forward Juwan Gary’s Injury

Alabama sophomore forward Juwan Gary exited Friday's game against South Dakota State in the first half with an injury after landing awkwardly coming down from a block. He did not return in the second half of the game after going to the locker room, causing concern among Tide basketball fans about the severity of his injury.
NFL
92.9 WTUG

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith Shine in the Mile High

The Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith connection is beginning to blossom into everything Philadelphia Eagles fans were hoping for when they grabbed the 2020 Heisman trophy winner with the tenth overall pick in this years NFL draft. The Eagles quarterback completed 16-of-23 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns, both...
NFL
92.9 WTUG

Kickoff Time Set for 86th Iron Bowl

The 86th Iron Bowl, between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, will officially kickoff on November 27th at 2:30 p.m. CST in Jordan-Hare Stadium and will air on CBS. The Crimson Tide face off against Arkansas this week and are looking to improve to 9-1 ahead of their...
AUBURN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Holds Firm at No. 2 in Newest CFP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains ranked No. 2 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Poll. In fact the entire top six remained the same following college football's Week 11 slate. No. 1 Georgia defeated Tennessee 41-17 in Neyland Stadium to wrap up its first 8-0 conference record...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Mac Jones is Brilliant as Patriots Win Fourth Consecutive Game

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots made a big statement in Sunday’s 45-7 route of the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots certainly found their rhythm as a team having won their fourth consecutive game to improve to 6-4 on the season. Jones was surgical, completing 19-of-23 passes for 198 yards...
NFL
92.9 WTUG

Bryce Young Sets a New Alabama Record

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was absolutely sensational in the Crimson Tide’s 59-3 win over New Mexico State Saturday. The sophomore became the first player in school history to throw five touchdown passes in a single half and to complete his first 13 passes. Young finished the game 21-of-23 for 270 yards and five touchdowns. It was his second game this season he threw more touchdowns than incompletions.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Good Hope Ends Northside’s Season On The Road

The Good Hope Raiders move on in the AHSAA 4A playoffs after making the trip to Northside and serving the Rams their only home loss on the season, 35-21. "We just kinda gutted it out," said Good Hope coach Alan Scott. "We don't have a lot of numbers, we're not...
GOOD HOPE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Crimson Tide Men’s Basketball Dominates SDSU Jackrabbits

After a huge opening night win against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team was back in action on Friday evening, looking for another statement win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at home. The Crimson Tide started the game off aggressive, forcing turnovers and moving the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
92.9 WTUG

ACA Picks it Up in the Second Half to Move on to Round Three

The American Christian Academy Patriots offense was on display Friday night, especially in the second half, in it's victory over the Jacksonville High Golden Eagles 49-35. The game went to the half with the two teams tied up at 21 points, but ACA broke through with four touchdowns in the second half, one that came on a fumble recovery from Carson Sute, to complete their bid to move on to the third round.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tide Women’s Hoops Hosts Bama Salute Game on Sunday

Alabama faces off against a Tulane squad that finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 18-9 and 12-6 in the American Athletic Conference. The Green Wave earned a spot in the 2021 Postseason WNIT, falling to Ole Miss in the second round. This year, the Green Wave opened the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

