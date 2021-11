A South Carolina judge has denied accused embezzler Alex Murdaugh bond, meaning the suspended Lowcountry attorney will remain behind bars for the time being. “After considering the arguments of counsel, the (psychiatric) evaluation submitted, pending charges and other investigations, and the apparent character and mental condition of the defendant, the Court finds that the Defendant is a danger both to himself and the community,” Judge Clifton Newman wrote in an order written Tuesday after he reviewed Murdaugh’s psychiatric evaluation.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO