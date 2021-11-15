CWT exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy one day after filing

Yes. If you filed for bankruptcy protection sometime in the past, in California you can file for bankruptcy again. However, there are time restrictions between filings which are different depending on what type of bankruptcy you filed before and what type of bankruptcy you need to file now. Thus, in theory, there is no limit to how many times a person can file for bankruptcy protection as long as the various time restrictions are satisfied. For example, as noted below, you must wait at least eight years between the filing of one Chapter 7 bankruptcy and the filing of a second Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The time restrictions are imposed by Congress as a means of combating abuse of the bankruptcy system. For a long time, the time restriction between Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings was six years. But Congress increased the time restriction to eight years about 15 years ago. Note that the time restrictions are measured from filing date to filing date. Here is a quick summary of the time restrictions:

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO