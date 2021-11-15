ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CWT exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy one day after filing

By Chris Davis, Business Travel News
travelweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. bankruptcy court judge on Nov. 12 approved CWT's plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy, one day after the travel management company filed a petition. The court's approval appears to set CWT on a course to complete the financial recapitalization process it announced in September, including the prepackaged Chapter 11...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phoenix Business Journal

The week in Valley bankruptcies: One company submits filing

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 12, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 12, 2021, the court recorded 45 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 37% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
AVONDALE, AZ
sduptownnews.com

Can I File for Bankruptcy More Than Once in California?

Yes. If you filed for bankruptcy protection sometime in the past, in California you can file for bankruptcy again. However, there are time restrictions between filings which are different depending on what type of bankruptcy you filed before and what type of bankruptcy you need to file now. Thus, in theory, there is no limit to how many times a person can file for bankruptcy protection as long as the various time restrictions are satisfied. For example, as noted below, you must wait at least eight years between the filing of one Chapter 7 bankruptcy and the filing of a second Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The time restrictions are imposed by Congress as a means of combating abuse of the bankruptcy system. For a long time, the time restriction between Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings was six years. But Congress increased the time restriction to eight years about 15 years ago. Note that the time restrictions are measured from filing date to filing date. Here is a quick summary of the time restrictions:
CALIFORNIA STATE
SKIFT

CWT Emerges From Bankruptcy With $100 Million to Invest in Business Travel Tech

A milestone in the agency's transformation saga, which could see its new owners opt to acquire other technology players, and target mid-size customers, as part of its post-pandemic rehabilitation. Corporate travel agency CWT exited bankruptcy on Friday, at the same time pledging to heavily invest in technology — a highly...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
phocuswire.com

CWT plans $100M technology investment

CWT is planning to invest $100 million into its travel management platform following its recently announced recapitalization plan. The $100 million is part of the $350 million in equity capital that will go toward repaying debt as well as investing in the business. The funds will go into the company's...
ECONOMY
breakingtravelnews.com

CWT secures approval for financial restructuring

Business travel giant CWT has gained approval for a financial overhaul first mooted in September. Under the plans, the company will receive $350 million in fresh funding as it battles to overcome a slowdown in travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision comes after Minneapolis-based CWT filed for Chapter...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

CWT files for bankruptcy protection to push through restructuring

Corporate travel giant CWT filed for bankruptcy protection and a court-supervised recapitalisation process in Texas on Thursday night. One of the world’s leading travel management companies (TMCs), CWT confirmed it would enter a ‘pre-packaged’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process to push through financial restructuring last month. A hearing was expected...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Albuquerque Business First

Organ Mountain Cooperative files for bankruptcy in New Mexico

Albuquerque area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 5, 2021. Year to date through November 5, 2021, the court recorded 11 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -50 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Management Company#Chapter 11 Bankruptcy#Bankruptcies#Cwt#Travel Weekly#Mycwt
travelweekly.com

Two CWT executives earn promotions

CWT has promoted Nick Vournakis and Derek Sharp to executive vice president-level positions. Vournakis will serve as EVP and chief customer officer, while Sharp is the company's new EVP and chief traveler experience officer. Both posts are effective Dec. 1. Previously, Vournakis was managing director of global customer development for...
BUSINESS
Sacramento Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Care 'n' Hearts Inc. and Signs Made in a Day Inc.

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 12. Year to date through Nov. 12, the court recorded 40 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 26% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Washington Business Journal

Financial adviser for chef Mike Isabella files for bankruptcy amid ongoing lawsuit

The Chapter 7 case was filed earlier this month amid an ongoing lawsuit by former employees alleging wage theft. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
OilPrice.com

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man. Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard. This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
travelweekly.com

Marriott agrees to include resort fees in the room rate

Marriott International has agreed to include mandatory resort fees in the room rate, settling a lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro. The settlement was filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 16. Marriott has nine months to implement the agreed-upon changes, which will be effective nationwide.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy