ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel’s Newest Superhero Addresses Eternals’ Mid-Credits Scene

SuperHeroHype
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Newest Superhero Addresses Eternals’ Mid-Credits Scene. It’s still too early to say whether Eternals will get a sequel. But if Marvel does decide to greenlight a follow-up, it’s a safe bet that any future installments will introduce even more Eternals. And leading the charge will be none other than Eros/Starfox,...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
southlakessentinel.com

Marvel and DC are at War over Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has been the highlight in many prominent movies. Recently between DC and Marvel, there have been reports regarding a bidding war in order to hire Reeves. Both studios don’t despise each other, and they continue to maintain a professional relationship. Despite this, hardcore fans remain dedicated to the studios and many even debate with each other about which studio is superior. DC and Marvel have been professional rival studios for years, trying to top over one another with their superhero movies.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Says She Will Give Herself an Origin Story if Disney Doesn’t

Deadpool 3 has no release date in sight, and information about Marvel Studio’s first R-rated feature film has been hard to come by. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about confirming any details about Wade Wilson/ Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) transition from the Fox Marvel Universe to Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2 (2018), has revealed she is not ready to let her role go just yet.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jim Starlin
Person
Patton Oswalt
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Provides Update on Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios has confirmed a third Deadpool movie will bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but little else has been revealed about the movie since. Franchise lead Ryan Reynolds is currently on the press tour for Netflix's Red Notice and will soon be inundated with questions regarding the film's status. In fact, one of the first reporters to catch him on the red carpet premiere for the streaming hit asked him for an update on the flick and, well...he wasn't allowed to say too much.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Eros Starfox#British#Mcu
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Struggles to Marvel Audiences

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals may have trouble reaching $70 million in its domestic box office debut after earning a mediocre B CinemaScore from moviegoers. That’s the lowest audience grade of any of the 26 titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe;  the previous lowest was the first Thor (B+). The rest have earned a variation of an A CinemaScore. Plenty of fanboys turned out on opening day to see Eternals thanks to Marvel’s loyal following but the film is looking front-loaded. Eternals grossed an estimated $30.7 million on Friday, including $9.5 million in Thursday previews. Box office analysts are projecting a weekend debut in the...
MOVIES
Collider

Mahershala Ali Talks Joining the MCU as Blade and That Cameo

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Eternals. Sitting down with Empire, Mahershala Ali has opened up about his experience playing the iconic half-vampire hunter Blade for the first time in the MCU and what being a part of it means to him. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, producer Kevin Feige announced that two-time Oscar winner Ali would be joining the Marvel Studios machine to star in the upcoming Blade movie — and the daywalker has finally made his MCU debut.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Eternals’ Second Post-Credits Scene, Explained: What’s With the Sword?

As an Eternals post-credits scene suggests, Kit Harington is once again going to play a tormented medieval man in a black outfit. Dane Whitman, his character in the Chloe Zhao-helmed Marvel epic, lurks mostly in the background as one of two love interests for Sersi (Gemma Chan). He’s an ordinary human in contrast with her ex, the seemingly perfect, superpowered Ikaris (played by Harington’s former Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden, extremely tongue-in-cheek casting). But we find out at the end that there’s more to the sweet-natured professor than we thought. Let’s break down that baffling second post-credit scene.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Does Eternals Have a Post-Credits Scene?

‘Eternals’ is the 26th entry in the ‘MCU’ and introduces the titular ancient alien race with special powers. Directed by Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland‘), the superhero movie follows the Eternals, who the Celestials have sent to protect humanity from the evil race known as the Deviants. Over the course of the film, we learn more about the Eternals’ place and purpose in the universe.
MOVIES
Thrillist

'Eternals' Introduces Three(!!!) Major Marvel Heroes in Its Credits Scenes

This piece contains spoilers for Eternals, obviously. Ever since Samuel L. Jackson cameoed after the credits rolled at the close of Iron Man, Marvel has turned its post- and often mid-credits scenes into something of an art form. Sometimes they're just for laughs, like the still hilarious shawarma gag at the end of The Avengers, and sometimes they tease more ominous things to come, like Thanos' spaceship showing up just when things in Thor: Ragnarok seemed fine and dandy. Weeks before the movie premiered, Marvel's Eternals took over the news cycle for its credits scenes, one of which surprised everyone by casting Dunkirk star (lol) Harry Styles as a character with major implications for the rest of the franchise. (The choice to cut the scenes when the film was screened for press when this information was bound to get out anyway as soon as it premiered is an interesting gambit and one that I am definitely not irritated by still.) Now that the movie's out, we finally know what happens in the credits scenes, which officially introduce three Marvel heroes into the new roster.
COMICS
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter "Honored" to Join the Marvel Family

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally found its Adam Warlock. A post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teased the arrival of the ultra-powerful Warlock back in 2017 and fans have been waiting to see who would end up landing the role. It was reported last month that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been cast as Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which starts production this year and a 2023 release on the horizon.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy