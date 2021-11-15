What the CDC says is safe regarding COVID-19 for Thanksgiving 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Centers for Disease Control’s guidance for Thanksgiving 2021 is more relaxed than it was 2020. For fully vaccinated families, the gathering could be almost close to normal.

The CDC said the best way to protect everyone, regardless of age, was getting vaccinated against COVID-19. To protect people not yet eligible, like those under the age of 5, the agency said making sure everyone around them was vaccinated is key.

If you’re not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommended wearing a well-fitted mask in an indoor setting. If you are vaccinated but live in a high transmission area, CDC officials recommend also wearing a mask.

The CDC noted outdoor settings were safer than indoor.

The CDC noted that if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated, it might still be a good idea to wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated.

As the agency has stressed throughout the pandemic, avoiding crowded, ill-ventilated spaces is a good way to decrease the chances of infection. If you’re feeling sick — stay home.

For people traveling, the CDC suggests you delay those plans if you are not vaccinated. Masking continues to be required on public transportation such as airplanes and airports.

It’s also a good idea to check if your airline requires any testing or proof of vaccination.

If multiple households are getting together, the CDC suggested you consider additional precautions like COVID-19 testing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.