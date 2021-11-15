Reese Witherspoon stopped Laura Dern hiding her Oscar away

They share a mutual pal in Oprah Winfrey, but "we don't have a great meet-cute story," jokes Gayle King about her initial introduction to Reese Witherspoon. Over the years, they have gotten to know each other through corporate gatherings, private dinners, and, of course, regular interviews. (In 2019, King was even the subject as Witherspoon and her Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston were the ones asking the questions for a CBS Mornings segment.) When it was revealed this past summer that Witherspoon had sold her female-focused production company, Hello Sunshine, for around $900 million, King was among the first to salute her. "That was a big friggin' deal," said King during this talk for InStyle. "When I read it in the paper, I stood up and gave you a round of applause."
