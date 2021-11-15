ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Woman arrested following meth investigation

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – The Effingham Police Department announced the arrest of a woman last month for possessing and delivering methamphetamine.

After an investigation, Effingham police officers requested and were granted an arrest warrant for Katy M. Houser, 33, of Edgewood for two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. On Oct. 30, Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an “incident” on U.S. Route 33 near Shumway and positively identified Houser as one of the people involved.

Houser was arrested on the two warrants and was found to be in possession of additional meth and drug paraphernalia. She now faces four charges: three of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and one of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine is a Class 2 felony and carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years and a maximum fine of $100,000 if convicted.

“The cohesion that has been built between Effingham City Police and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is second to none,” said Jason McFarland, Chief of Effingham Police. “Illegal narcotic trafficking and abuse affects many aspects of our communities. The combined efforts of our local Law Enforcement do not go unnoticed by the citizens and communities we support.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

WCIA

BREAKING: One person hurt in shooting outside Carle Hospital

(UPDATE at 10:00 p.m. on 11/18/2021) – The Urbana Police Department announced in a press release that the victim is a 28-year-old man from Champaign who was visiting someone at the hospital. Prior to the shooting, the victim went outside to meet someone who arrived by car near the circle drive on the east side […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police investigating shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Bradley and Mathews Avenues. Officers said one person was shot but they expect that person to recover. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man dies after car accident

(UPDATE 10:50 a.m. on 11/17/21) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northup said the pedestrian was 29-year-old Justin Bradley Young. According to Coroner Northup, Young was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday. It was reported that Young died from blunt force injuries after he was hit by a car. This crash is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Woman killed in car crash

DWIGHT, Ill. (WCIA) – Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson released the identity of a woman who was killed in a car crash last Friday. Watson said the crash involved a delivery truck and a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Illinois Route 17 and 3300 East Road in rural Dwight. He pronounced 21-year-old Leah E. […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I student escapes armed robbery thanks to community help

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and the University of Illinois Police has recently informed people about an attempted armed robbery that took place at around 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Green Street. According to police, a man approached a U. of I. student who was walking and demanded […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Teenager pleads guilty in connection to school threatening

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old pled guilty on Monday to threatening a school building, according to Champaign County Court records. Police said Pereze Collier was accused of bringing a gun to a Champaign school on September 8. He was arrested on September 17 after he turned himself in. In a news release, officers […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police seek help to find suspects in deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police were dispatched to the intersection of East Mound Road and North Water Street in response to a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on November 9. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a driver of a black Dodge Challenger with a life-threatening gunshot wound. After an […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Charleston Police: Officer and K9 participate in ESPN Detection Dog Challenge

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police announced Thursday morning that Officer Kraft and K9 Kye recently participated in the Inaugural AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police said Officers Kraft and K9 Kye were one of the 10 duo’s to participate in the detection competition. Only 10 teams were chosen from over […]
CHARLESTON, IL
