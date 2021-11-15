Woman arrested following meth investigation

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – The Effingham Police Department announced the arrest of a woman last month for possessing and delivering methamphetamine.

After an investigation, Effingham police officers requested and were granted an arrest warrant for Katy M. Houser, 33, of Edgewood for two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. On Oct. 30, Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an “incident” on U.S. Route 33 near Shumway and positively identified Houser as one of the people involved.

Houser was arrested on the two warrants and was found to be in possession of additional meth and drug paraphernalia. She now faces four charges: three of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and one of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine is a Class 2 felony and carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years and a maximum fine of $100,000 if convicted.

“The cohesion that has been built between Effingham City Police and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is second to none,” said Jason McFarland, Chief of Effingham Police. “Illegal narcotic trafficking and abuse affects many aspects of our communities. The combined efforts of our local Law Enforcement do not go unnoticed by the citizens and communities we support.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.