Biden Signs $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden Monday is expected to bring billions of dollars to Los Angeles County for public transit projects, wildfire preparation, bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging networks and broadband internet.
Broadband, which is a lifeline for many Southern California families, especially during the pandemic, is set to get a major overhaul.
“It will be a huge shot in the arm,” said Sunne Wright McPeak, CEO of California Emerging Technology Fund.
The organization’s mission is to get broadband access to unserved and underserved communities. Their CEO said building better broadband infrastructure...
Comments / 0