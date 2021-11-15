ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden Signs $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillions of dollars are headed to...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Buttigieg: Infrastructure bill to address racist highway design

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday that his agency will use about $1 billion from President Joe Biden’s public works legislation to remedy racial inequities in U.S. highway design, such as roads that were built to separate predominantly minority neighborhoods from White communities. The program, called “Reconnecting Communities,” in some...
U.S. POLITICS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Transit Systems#Cbs2
ABC7 Chicago

Biden, Democrats hit the road to show how new infrastructure law will help Americans

Fresh off signing the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday with his sales pitch, visiting a New Hampshire bridge in disrepair and hoping to translate the legislation into real terms for Americans. "This is not something abstract," Biden said, standing in front...
POTUS
CBS LA

Broadband Internet In SoCal To Get Major Investment And Overhaul From Biden Infrastructure Bill

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden Monday is expected to bring billions of dollars to Los Angeles County for public transit projects, wildfire preparation, bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging networks and broadband internet. Broadband, which is a lifeline for many Southern California families, especially during the pandemic, is set to get a major overhaul. “It will be a huge shot in the arm,” said Sunne Wright McPeak, CEO of California Emerging Technology Fund. The organization’s mission is to get broadband access to unserved and underserved communities. Their CEO said building better broadband infrastructure...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Biden submits treaty fighting climate super-pollutants for Senate approval

The Biden administration submitted a treaty amendment aimed at curbing a set of climate super-pollutants for Senate approval on Tuesday, White House officials confirmed. The United States played a key role in forging the Kigali Amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which compels countries to phase down hydrofluorocarbons — human-made chemicals hundreds to thousands of times as powerful as carbon dioxide — by more than 80 percent by the middle of the century. But the Trump administration declined to transmit it to the Senate and reversed Obama-era rules aimed at cutting these chemicals, known as HFCs, which are widely used in refrigeration and air conditioning.
POTUS
Reuters

Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday made a renewed attempt to end a Trump-era immigration program that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo previewed by officials. The administration first ended the Migrant Protection...
POTUS
Fox News

Leon Panetta: The Biden administration is in trouble

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ELECTIONS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Joint memorial opposing Biden Administration mandates passes House without debate...

The House has passed SJM 105, a Senate-passed memorial expressing the Legislature’s disapproval of the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates, on a voice vote with no debate. House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, briefly presented the measure to the House, noting that it “indicates the strong opposition of the Idaho Legislature to these executive mandates.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Biden's Thanksgiving tax

Over the past several months, Americans have felt the dramatic rise of prices on everything, from the cost of groceries, filling up at the gas pump and heating their homes as well as trouble finding items on store shelves. Alarmingly, economic reports continually indicate that the problem is getting worse.
BUSINESS
kmaland.com

Graves blasts Biden on supply chain issues

(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the Biden Administration's policies are directly to blame for the nation's supply chain crisis. The Tarkio Republican voiced his displeasure during a U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing Wednesday into issues regarding supply shortages and disruptions into the delivery of materials to stores across the country. Graves, the committee's ranking member, says the general public is concerned about shortages as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach. And, he says those testifying during the hearing represented essential workers experiencing the crisis' effects first hand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Biden visits car plant after GM pays $160K to adviser Ricchetti’s kin

General Motors won a visit from President Biden Wednesday to an electric vehicle factory in Detroit after paying the brother of one of his senior advisers $160,000 in lobbying fees. Jeff Ricchetti was paid the fees to lobby Congress and the White House to promote policies that favor electric vehicles,...
POTUS
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy