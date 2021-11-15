ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Paul Rudd’s Classic Suit Style on Red Carpets Over the Years

By Karissa Franklin
Footwear News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rudd always rules the red carpet...

footwearnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul Rudd’s Wife, Julie Yaeger: Everything To know About Their 18 Year Marriage

Paul Rudd and his gorgeous wife Julie Yaeger have a two decade-long love story. Here’s everything you need to know about Paul’s longtime partner. Paul Rudd has been named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and unfortunately for the rest of us, he’s off the market. The 52-year-old actor has been married to former publicist Julie Yaeger for almost two decades, and the couple share two adorable children. Although the Avengers: Endgame star keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, he has spoken out about his marriage on occasion. Here’s everything to know about Julie.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Paul Rudd's Most Iconic Roles, from His Cult Classic Rom-coms to Blockbuster Marvel Movies

In his earliest recurring role on television, Rudd played Brian Grant on the short-lived 1994 comedy about twenty-somethings that wanted to, well, sow their wild oats. The series only lasted one season and also starred Jana Marie Hupp, Tim Conlon and Paula Marshall. As if! Playing "it" girl Cher Horowitz's crush (and ex-step sibling) Josh in the 1995 classic rom-com earned him name recognition in the industry and a spot in every '90s teenager's heart. Although there were concerns over the fact that Josh and Cher's relationship may have been too incestuous, director Amy Heckerling didn't see an issue, revealing to Time in 2015 that "my grandparents were stepbrother and stepsister."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rudd
imdb.com

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Seem to Confirm Romance With Cute Red Carpet Moment

New couple alert?! All signs point to yes. Singer Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal appeared to confirm they're dating. After sparking romance rumors for nearly a year and a half, the two stepped out in style to attend the 10th annual Lacma Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 6. To celebrate the fanciful affair, Phoebe wore a vibrant red plaid skirt that she paired with a beige blouse, which featured sheer lace material and ruffled sleeves. The "Moon Song" artist tied her Gucci outfit together with a bright red lip and a copper-colored smoky eye. As for Paul? The Lost Daughter star looked as suave as ever in a...
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Get Inspired by Our Favorite Suits on the Red Carpet

When it comes to bridalwear, the red carpet is a treasure trove of inspiration. But what about the groom? Hubbies-to-be have just as much of a stake in their personal style on their big day, and their options don’t end at a simple black tux. Don’t believe us? All it takes is a scroll through the ranks of Hollywood’s leading men strutting their stuff in formalwear at recent awards shows and premieres to realize that the modern groom has far, far more options.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Ok Magazine

From His Comedic Personality To Subtle Charm & Good Looks: Here's Why The World Has Fallen In Love With Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd has slowly crept into the hearts of anyone and everyone whose seen a film — or even an interview — with him in it. While he's known for his beloved characters in movies such as Clueless and This is 40, Rudd is now being praised for another reason: The actor has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Shoes
wmagazine.com

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Make Their Red Carpet Debut in Gucci

The speculation is over. After over a year of rumors regarding the relationship between alt darlings Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, the pair have finally confirmed they’re dating with a Gucci-clad debut. The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday night, looking very much smitten in the process.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Life and Style Weekly

Lady Gaga’s Style Has Changed Over the Years! Her Premiere-Ready Dresses

A passion for fashion! Lady Gaga never fails to dress to impress as she introduces bold, new looks on the red carpet. The “Born This Way” artist has spoken out about her unique fashion throughout her career. Her song “Fashion” lays out her thoughts on how she expresses herself aside from her music. “I take it off, I put it on/ I feel alive when I transform/ But this love’s not material/ Now take it in, and turn me on.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Paul Rudd Worth?

Paul Rudd's net worth may not compare to fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) costars Robert Downey Jr., who is worth $300 million, or Chris Hemsworth, worth $130 million. However, the multifaceted...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
romper.com

Paul Rudd Is A Proud Family Man

There’s a very small number of celebrities in this world who manage to be popular with everyone and Paul Rudd is one of them. What is it about him that is so appealing, so likable? It’s not just his hilarious movie roles over the years. I would argue it’s Rudd’s devotion to his wife and kids that truly make him the “Sexiest Man Alive.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd in ‘Shrink,’ All-Star ‘Red Notice’ Caper, Disney+ Day Bonanza (‘Home Sweet Home Alone,’ ‘Simpsons’ Short and More), Lifetime’s Holiday Movie Deluge

Starry streaming highlights on a busy Friday include Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd teaming in the seriocomic The Shrink Next Door for Apple TV+, and Dwayne Johnson joined by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot for Netflix’s comic caper Red Notice. A rival streamer declares Friday as Disney+ Day with a bushel of premieres, including a new Home Alone movie. Lifetime kicks off its “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series of new holiday movies, 35 in all through Christmas.
MOVIES
mynews13.com

New Ghostbusters film stars Paul Rudd

The World Premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," was held at the AMC Loew's Theater on the Upper West Side. The film stars Paul Rudd, People Magazine's newly anointed "Sexiest Man Alive." Rudd remembered the film that started it all. “It's so crazy to be here and talk on Ghostbusters, because I...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

In Praise of Elle Fanning's Recent Red-Carpet Style

We have to talk about Elle Fanning's recent style. Fanning has returned to the red carpet to promote the second season of her historical drama, The Great. In the past, Fanning has favored pretty, pale neutrals—she seems to love a pastel—but now, she's taking more risks, and it's paying off. With the help of her longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning's latest looks have been equal parts irreverent and elevated, balancing big sculptural shapes and ornate details. It's a little darker, a little edgier, and it all looks very, very good.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy