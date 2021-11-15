Paul Rudd’s Classic Suit Style on Red Carpets Over the Years

Paul Rudd and his gorgeous wife Julie Yaeger have a two decade-long love story. Here’s everything you need to know about Paul’s longtime partner. Paul Rudd has been named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and unfortunately for the rest of us, he’s off the market. The 52-year-old actor has been married to former publicist Julie Yaeger for almost two decades, and the couple share two adorable children. Although the Avengers: Endgame star keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, he has spoken out about his marriage on occasion. Here’s everything to know about Julie.

