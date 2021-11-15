Paul Rudd’s Classic Suit Style on Red Carpets Over the Years

We have to talk about Elle Fanning's recent style. Fanning has returned to the red carpet to promote the second season of her historical drama, The Great. In the past, Fanning has favored pretty, pale neutrals—she seems to love a pastel—but now, she's taking more risks, and it's paying off. With the help of her longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning's latest looks have been equal parts irreverent and elevated, balancing big sculptural shapes and ornate details. It's a little darker, a little edgier, and it all looks very, very good.
