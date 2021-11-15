ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Banning Invasive Japanese Barberry

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is phasing in a ban on Japanese barberry, a popular but invasive shrub. The Japanese barberry was added to the commonwealth’s list of noxious weeds, and merchants won’t be allowed to sell it by the fall...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

PA banning invasive, ornamental plant

Pennsylvania is moving to ban an ornamental plant that can crowd out other native plant species and may be linked to the spread of Lyme disease. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture added Japanese Barberry to a list of noxious weeds, meaning plants that cannot be legally sold or cultivated in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News-Democrat

Yet another state bans this noxious shrub. What is wrong with the Japanese barberry?

Japanese barberry is a “popular, non-native, ornamental shrub” that you can often find in nurseries, but yet another state is banning it. The newest state to announce a phased banning of the plant is Pennsylvania, according to a Nov. 12 news release from the state’s Department of Agriculture. This news comes after the department added Japanese barberry, or Berberis thunbergii, to its list of noxious weeds.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
upr.org

Invasive insects that are a concern in Utah

This program originally aired in August 2021. So, what are invasive species? They are organisms that are not native to the local environment and they're capable of harming the environment, the economy, or human health. Invasive species are aggressive and destructive. They are a current and growing threat to our...
UTAH STATE
Gettysburg Times

Ag secretary asks hunters to destroy Spotted Lanternfly eggs

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvanians of the importance of vigilance against the Spotted Lanternfly as the bugs begin laying eggs on flat surfaces to overwinter and hatch in the spring, according to a release from the Department of Agriculture. “Every Spotted Lanternfly egg mass not scraped...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyme Disease#Weeds#Shrubs#Japanese#Kdka
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tips for getting rid of the invasive lanternfly

To slow the scourge of the invasive lanternfly, state experts weigh in on the many ways to kill the nectar-loving, honeydew-dropping pests. “The only good spotted lanternfly is a dead one,” said Amy K. Korman, an entomologist for 40 years and a horticulture extension educator with the Penn State Extension that covers Northampton and Lehigh counties.
ANIMALS
easternshorepost.com

Autumn Olive Invasive

Efforts to decrease erosion and increase wildlife habitat, e.g., ruff grouse, on our farm during the late ’70s early ’80s started with consulting the local U.S. Soil Conversation rep. He was a young Delmarva native assigned to our district in West Virginia by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a fine person to work with.
AGRICULTURE
Crossville Chronicle

Treatment helps hemlocks harmed by woolly adelgid

Unfortunately, an insect is killing our hemlock trees. The woolly adelgid is a tiny, aphid-like insect that is ravaging our hemlock trees. It attacks large native hemlock forests as well as the hemlock landscape trees in your yard. The hemlock is critical for the overall health of our forests and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Landscaping
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Only In Utah

This Utah Massacre Site Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

On September 11, 1857, one of the most horrific massacres in U.S. history occurred in Southern Utah. It played a tragic piece in Utah history that many still reflect upon today. While the story is heartbreaking and awful, it is creepy and spooky as well. In fact, today, the site of the Mountain Meadow Massacre […] The post This Utah Massacre Site Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Now Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 19

During this past summer's deadly COVID surge, officials started introducing vaccine mandates in order to combat rising cases. While the White House and various large companies have issued sweeping mandates over the last few months, some of the first COVID vaccine requirements in the country were enacted at the state and city level. California and New York are already requiring vaccinations for most healthcare and state employees, while major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City are mandating that proof of vaccination be shown before patrons enter most indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters. And now, a new state vaccine mandate is being putting into place with less than week's notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

72-Year-Old Black Woman in Maryland Found Hanging From Tree

In Annapolis, Maryland, a community has been left stunned after a 72-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree. The police report says that officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Belle Drive after being spotted by school children. The call-in was for an "unattended death." When officers arrived, they discovered the deceased. However, police say that the death "does not appear to be criminal in nature."
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy