ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MO

James Mason Hewitt

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Visitation for 22-year-old James Mason Hewitt of Richmond will...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Richmond, MO
Richmond, MO
Obituaries
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement Friday that he will withdraw agriculture laws that triggered a year of farmer protests, in what is seen as a major climbdown by his government. The nationwide demonstrations were the biggest challenge faced to date by his government. Experts say elections could be a major reason behind the sudden decision.
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Feds charge two Iranians with interference in U.S. 2020 election

The Justice Department announced charges Thursday against two Iranians who are accused of helping to orchestrate a cyber-enabled campaign to intimidate and influence American voters in the 2020 election. The campaign, which was first described by American intelligence officials in October 2020, involved emails to tens of thousands of registered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges in Kenosha shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed. The teen's attorneys argued that the teen opened fire in self-defense. Rittenhouse, 18, teared up and embraced his attorney as the not guilty verdict was read Friday. The teen had...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mason
CNN

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings

(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges. Rittenhouse, wearing a dark jacket with a burgundy tie and shirt, stood behind the defense table as each not guilty...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy