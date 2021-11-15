Dániel Sallói named finalist for MLS MVP and Comeback Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s leading goal-scorer Dániel Sallói has capped off his career season by being named as a finalist for two leaguewide awards.

Sallói was named a finalist for 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player and 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

MLS MVP Finalists

Dániel Sallói — Sporting Kansas City

Valentín Castellanos — New York City FC

Carles Gil — New England Revolution

Hany Mukhtar — Nashville SC

João Paulo — Seattle Sounders

MLS CPOTY Finalists

Dániel Sallói — Sporting Kansas City

Carles Gil — New England Revolution

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández — Los Angeles Galaxy

Sallói scored 16 goals and added 8 assists this season after his previous two seasons only saw him score one and have one assist in those two years combined.

His combined goal and assist total, 24, ties him for fifth-most in a single season in Sporting KC history.

Sallói is the fifth SKC player to be named a finalist for MVP.

The Hungarian-homegrown winger would be the third Kansas City player to win the award, joining goalkeeper Tony Meola (2000) and forward Preki, who won it twice (1997, 2003).

He could become the fifth player in franchise history to win the MLS Comeback Player of the Year award, joining Meola (2000), Chris Klein (2002, 2005), Eddie Johnson (2007) and Time Melia (2015).

Sallói battled for the MLS Golden Boot until an ankle injury limited his play time toward the end of the season.

The winners will be announced throughout the playoffs and voted on by current players, technical staff members, and select media members.

The Hungarian Hitman and Sporting Kansas City host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Children’s Mercy Park in the first round of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

