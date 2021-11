The Top 13 was revealed by host Carson Daly on tonight’s first results episode of season 21 of The Voice as voted on by America. Here’s how the night went: The two artists from each team with the highest score from America’s votes were automatically put through. Each coach then selected one artist to move forward. And then, the next highest vote earner from each team competed in the Wildcard Instant Save, joined by the winner of the Comeback Vote. One of the five artists from the Save moved on to the Top 13.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO