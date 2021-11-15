ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Sights and Sounds: Last Glimpses of Fall

By Josh Monroe
 3 days ago

The colorful fall leaves are fading away in northern Michigan.

Photojournalist Josh Monroe takes us to the state hospital in Traverse City to see the last glimpses of fall in today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan.

