Warehouses are overwhelmed by America’s shopping spree

By Alina Selyukh
WABE
WABE
 3 days ago
Doug Kiersey has been building, buying and leasing warehouses for almost 40 years. He’s never seen a time like this. “It’s completely unprecedented,” says Kiersey, president of Dermody Properties, which owns warehouses used by some of the country’s largest retailers. “In some markets … we’re over 99% occupancy.”. In...

