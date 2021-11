WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said four juveniles were injured after a car they were in ran off the road and hit a house. Police said those in the area heard multiple gunshots before the car hit the house Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. on Cloister Drive. Police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen. Police said the four juveniles were taken to a hospital. They said three of them are in stable condition and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Another juvenile is considered to be in critical condition but non-life-threatening at this time, according to police.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO