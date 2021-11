The latest COVID-19 case rates show that Minnesota and Michigan continue to be the epicenter of the pandemic's latest wave in the United States. According to data from the New York Times, Minnesota is second in the nation at 75 cases per 100,000 residents. The Land of 10,000 Lakes, which had the worst case rate in the country earlier this week, has been surpassed by Michigan (82 cases per 100,000) in the past 24 hours.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO