It’s been two years since Xbox ended its Backwards Compatability program, which saw a selection of titles from across both Xbox and Xbox 360 being made available on Xbox One systems. It was pretty awesome, but sadly left a lot of great titles out, with a huge chunk of the Xbox 360’s horror library left behind. During today’s Xbox 20th Anniversary stream, however, it was announced a new lineup of over 70 classic titles will be hitting Xbox Backwards Compatability starting today. While the grand majority of the list is non-horror (full of classics like the Max Payne trilogy and Red Dead Revolver), there are a bunch of horror titles that I’m over the moon to hear are part of this release. The full list of horror (along with a few horror-adjacent) titles are:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO